iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

HDFC Bank reports 24.4% growth in Q1 deposits

5 Jul 2024 , 10:46 AM

On Thursday (July 4), HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender, reported significant growth in its first quarter business update for the period ending June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank’s deposits increased by 24.4% to ₹23.8 Lakh Crore, up from ₹19.13 Lakh Crore the previous year. This value remained largely unchanged from ₹23.8 Lakh Crore on March 31, 2024. Deposits increased by 16.5% year on year, excluding the impact of the merger.

As of June 30, 2024, the bank’s CASA (current account savings account) deposits totaled ₹8.63 Lakh Crore, up 6.2% from ₹8.13 Lakh Crore in the previous year. However, there was a reduction from ₹9.08 Lakh Crore on March 31, 2024, which had a seasonal influence.

The bank’s gross advances reached ₹24.87 Lakh Crore, up 52.6% from ₹16.3 Lakh Crore as of June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of the merger with HDFC Ltd on July 1, 2023, the Bank’s gross advances increased by 14.9% over the previous year.

As of June 30, 2024, the bank’s advances under management, including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitization/assignment, were ₹25.75 Lakh Crore, up from ₹17.05 Lakh Crore the previous year and ₹25.75 Lakh Crore on March 31, 2024.

Retail loans surged by ₹18,600 Crore during the quarter, while commercial and rural banking loans jumped by ₹7,200 Crore. However, corporate and other wholesale loans decreased by ₹26,600 Crore compared to March 31, 2024.

The current account balances decreased by ₹42,500 Crore throughout the quarter. Time deposits increased by 37.7% to ₹15.15 Lakh Crore, up from ₹11 Lakh Crore the previous year and ₹14.71 Lakh Crore as of March 31, 2024.

In the June 2024 quarter, the bank’s advances under management averaged ₹25.32 Lakh Crore, up 54.1% from ₹16.43 Lakh Crore in June 2023 and 0.8% from ₹25.12 Lakh Crore in March 2024.

In the June 2024 quarter, average deposits reached ₹22.83 Lakh Crore, up 25.2% from ₹18.24 Lakh Crore the previous year and 4.6% from ₹21.83 Lakh Crore in March 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • HDFC Bank
  • HDFC Bank news
  • HDFC Bank Q1
  • HDFC Bank share price
  • HDFC Bank Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.