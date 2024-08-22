Hero MotoCorp Boosts Production and Range

According to CEO Niranjan Gupta, two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp is preparing to broaden its scooter lineup and strengthen its position in the 125 cc bike market as it seeks to develop quicker than the competitors.

In order to meet increased demand, the business intends to introduce trims for both gasoline and electric scooters and increase the Xtreme 125R bike’s production capacity.

“There will be significant activity on the front of scooters and on the ICE and EV sides. In an analyst call, Gupta stated, “The Destini full-body change will be unveiled very soon, and the Xoom models—125cc and 160cc—will follow it within this fiscal.”

Regarding the EV market, he continued, the business plans to expand its offering into mid- and inexpensive segments this fiscal year.

According to Gupta, the business has witnessed a notable sequential improvement in a number of its bike segments, particularly in the 125cc during the June quarter.

“While we continued to maintain a very formidable market share in the 100 cc and 110cc segments through brands like Splendor and Passion,” he said.

According to Gupta, the company’s market share in the 125cc segment grew from 13% in the fourth quarter of FY24 to 20% in the first quarter of FY25.

