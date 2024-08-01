Hero MotoCorp Enters Philippine Market

Hero MotoCorp said Thursday that it has started operations in the Philippines. The strategic expansion is a crucial step in the company’s attempts to increase its global presence, according to a statement.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of the Columbian Group of Companies, one of the Philippines’ top automotive companies, will be the sole assembler and distributor of the company’s products and services, it said.

“The launch of operations in the Philippines will strengthen our global reach…Partnering with TMC, a respected organisation within the Columbian Group, we are poised to quickly establish and grow our presence in this critical market,” Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta stated.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation has established an assembly plant and parts warehouse in Laguna, Philippines.

The factory spans over 6,000 square metres and has an annual capacity of over 150,000 units.

This new assembly factory will manufacture the Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and Xoom 110 scooters.

“Combining Hero MotoCorp’s global expertise with our local knowledge, we intend to make a significant impact in the market,” TMC Chairman Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos declared.

Hero MotoCorp presently operates in 48 countries, including technology hubs in India and Germany and production sites in India, Colombia, and Bangladesh.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com