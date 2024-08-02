Hindustan Zinc Profit Soars 19% in Q1

Hindustan Zinc reported on August 2 that its consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 19% to ₹2,345 crore from ₹1,964 crore in Q1FY24.

At 3:30 p.m. on August 2, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 0.59% higher at ₹651.4 each.

The metal firm’s EBITDA increased to ₹3,951 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹3,3348 crore in Q1FY24. In the June quarter, its EBITDA margin was 48.6%, up from 45.98% in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 11 percent YoY to ₹7,893 crore in Q1FY25.

Key Highlights of Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 Results include the fact that the company recorded highest-ever first-quarter mined and refined metal production

The company is also on target for 4-year low cost with an entrance COP of $1,107/MT in Q1 and it introduced Asia’s first low-carbon ‘green’ zinc, EcoZen. Serentica 180 MW solar project has started supplying RE power since May 2024.

