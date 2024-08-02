Hindustan Zinc Profit Soars 19% in Q1

Hindustan Zinc reported on August 2 that its consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 19% to ₹2,345 crore from ₹1,964 crore in Q1FY24.
At 3:30 p.m. on August 2, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 0.59% higher at ₹651.4 each.
The metal firm’s EBITDA increased to ₹3,951 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹3,3348 crore in Q1FY24. In the June quarter, its EBITDA margin was 48.6%, up from 45.98% in the same period last year.
The company’s revenue from operations rose 11 percent YoY to ₹7,893 crore in Q1FY25.
Key Highlights of Hindustan Zinc’s Q1 Results include the fact that the company recorded highest-ever first-quarter mined and refined metal production
The company is also on target for 4-year low cost with an entrance COP of $1,107/MT in Q1 and it introduced Asia’s first low-carbon ‘green’ zinc, EcoZen. Serentica 180 MW solar project has started supplying RE power since May 2024.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.