iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

3 Apr 2025 , 08:56 AM

Hindustan Zinc Limited logged a 4% year-on-year growth in its fourth-quarter production of mined metal output. The output reached 310,000 tonnes (kt). The company registers a growth of 17% on a sequential basis.

The company stated that the increase was driven by higher mined metal grades, mills recovery, and higher production at the Agucha and Zawar mines. Company’s refined metal production also witnessed a healthy 4% increase on a sequential basis, reaching 270 kt, utilising improved plant availability.

The company’s refined metal production also attained a historic high of 1052 kt, up 2% annually, owing to better plant availability and operational parameters. Refined zinc production stood at 827 kt, up by 1%. On the other hand, refined lead production reached 225 kt, registering a growth of 4%.

However, the company’s saleable metal production registered a slight decline, down by 1% on a year-on-year basis, and 4% sequentially, aggregating to 2,70,000 tonnes.

The company’s refined zinc production was reported at 2,14,000 tonnes, down by 3% y-o-y. However, a slight increase of 5% against the previous quarter. Refined lead production reflected a positive trend, up 6% on a year-on-year to 56,000 tonnes and increasing by 2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Hindustan Zinc has also been named as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Hindustan Zinc news
  • hindustan zinc share price
  • HZL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:13 AM
BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:56 AM
Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:44 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.