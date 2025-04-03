Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Hindustan Zinc Limited logged a 4% year-on-year growth in its fourth-quarter production of mined metal output. The output reached 310,000 tonnes (kt). The company registers a growth of 17% on a sequential basis.

The company stated that the increase was driven by higher mined metal grades, mills recovery, and higher production at the Agucha and Zawar mines. Company’s refined metal production also witnessed a healthy 4% increase on a sequential basis, reaching 270 kt, utilising improved plant availability.

The company’s refined metal production also attained a historic high of 1052 kt, up 2% annually, owing to better plant availability and operational parameters. Refined zinc production stood at 827 kt, up by 1%. On the other hand, refined lead production reached 225 kt, registering a growth of 4%.

However, the company’s saleable metal production registered a slight decline, down by 1% on a year-on-year basis, and 4% sequentially, aggregating to 2,70,000 tonnes.

The company’s refined zinc production was reported at 2,14,000 tonnes, down by 3% y-o-y. However, a slight increase of 5% against the previous quarter. Refined lead production reflected a positive trend, up 6% on a year-on-year to 56,000 tonnes and increasing by 2% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Hindustan Zinc has also been named as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com