Hindustan Zinc to Pay ₹10 per share dividend

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a company of the Vedanta group, announced on Tuesday that its board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, or ₹4,225.32 Crore, for the current fiscal year.
The record date for dividend payments is set by the corporation as May 15.
“The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, May 07, 2024, consented by majority of directors…approved the interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 amounting to ₹4,225.32 Crore,” Hindustan Zinc stated in a regulatory filing.
Prior to this, Hindustan Zinc declared that it will raise its market capitalization by spinning out its operations into distinct companies, including those in zinc and silver. Regarding the Center’s suggestion to divide the corporation into many entities, the Vedanta group company will keep interacting with it.
With a 29.54% ownership holding in Hindustan Zinc, the government is the company’s largest minority shareholder.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.