Honeywell, Air India ink long-term maintenance deal

29 Jul 2024 , 12:29 PM

Honeywell announced on Monday that it has signed a long-term agreement with Tata Group-owned Air India to maintain Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) for the airline’s existing and new aircraft fleet. The agreement for aftermarket support for Honeywell APUs will help the airline decrease unplanned maintenance costs and downtime, ensuring high aircraft dispatch and fleet availability, the Nasdaq-listed business said.

The APU is a vital component of aircraft equipment that supplies electrical power and air conditioning to a plane when it is on the ground. It improves passenger comfort and provides an air source before a pilot may start the main engines.

According to Honeywell, Air India presently operates over 300 aircraft, comprising its legacy fleet of over 100 Airbus A320, 15 Boeing B777 aircraft, and its new fleet of 190 B737-8 aircraft.

“We are strengthening our collaboration with Air India and helping in its fleet modernisation efforts, as part of a long-standing commitment to supporting the carrier’s innovation and growth objectives,” Ashish Modi, president of Honeywell India, told reporters.

“This agreement is part of our global growth and transformation plans, to help achieve more efficient, reliable operations with increased fleet availability, through Honeywell’s advanced technology services,” said Sisira Kanta Dash, Air India’s chief technical officer.

