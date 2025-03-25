Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced that its board has approved an investment of about ₹694 Crore. The investment is to establish and operate a tooling centre in India. The facility will emphasize on manufacturing stamping tools and panel production for vehicles.

The investment is focused on stabilizing Hyundai’s supply chain by ensuring timely domestic production of stamping tools and panels. The investment will also augment the manufacturing capabilities of the company by developing vital infrastructure for production of stamping tools.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the auto business reported a 19% year-on-year plunge in consolidated net profit of ₹1,124 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,425 Crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2024 stood at ₹16,648 Crore as compared to ₹16,875 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The auto business announced the sale of 186,408 passenger vehicles in Q3FY25. This includes 146,022 units in the domestic market, fueled by strong SUV sales. During the quarter under review, the company achieved record CNG penetration. The company’s rural penetration grew 21.20%, as compared to 19.70% in the previous corresponding period. The company’s export volumes for the quarter stood at 40,386 units.

