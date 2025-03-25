iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

25 Mar 2025 , 12:18 AM

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced that its board has approved an investment of about ₹694 Crore. The investment is to establish and operate a tooling centre in India. The facility will emphasize on manufacturing stamping tools and panel production for vehicles. 

The investment is focused on stabilizing Hyundai’s supply chain by ensuring timely domestic production of stamping tools and panels. The investment will also augment the manufacturing capabilities of the company by developing vital infrastructure for production of stamping tools.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the auto business reported a 19% year-on-year plunge in consolidated net profit of ₹1,124 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,425 Crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 2024 stood at ₹16,648 Crore as compared to ₹16,875 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The auto business announced the sale of 186,408 passenger vehicles in Q3FY25. This includes 146,022 units in the domestic market, fueled by strong SUV sales. During the quarter under review, the company achieved record CNG penetration. The company’s rural penetration grew 21.20%, as compared to 19.70% in the previous corresponding period. The company’s export volumes for the quarter stood at 40,386 units.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hyundai India
  • Hyundai India Investment
  • Hyundai India News
  • Hyundai India Share
  • Hyundai India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|07:09 AM
SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.