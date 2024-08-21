iifl-logo
Hyundai to Fuel Hydrogen Research at IIT-M

21 Aug 2024 , 04:33 PM

Hyundai Motor plans to invest Rs 180 crore in establishing a specialised Hydrogen Innovation Centre on the Thaiyur campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for hydrogen technology development.

Earlier in the day, at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave in Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin lay the groundwork for the facility, which would be built on a 65,000 square foot parcel of land at IIT Madras’ Thaiyur campus on the outskirts of Chennai. The facility would be developed and constructed with an investment of Rs 180 crore.

The collaboration between Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the state government-backed investment promotion organisation Guidance Tamil Nadu, and IIT Madras intends to expedite hydrogen ecosystem development and adoption in the country. According to a news statement from IIT Madras, the program aligns with Hyundai Motor India’s goal of developing Tamil Nadu as a hub of automotive innovation and promoting improvements in the usage of alternative fuels.

“IIT Madras has continued to be a trailblazer in India’s transition into a technology and innovation powerhouse. To continue this journey, the institute is honoured to join with Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Guidance Tamil Nadu to construct a specialised research centre that will deliver breakthrough ideas in the field of hydrogen mobility.” Director of IIT Madras, Professor V Kamakoti said.

