IBM, Gujarat government to partner for AI in GIFT City

IBM and the Gujarat government signed an agreement on Saturday (29-06-2024) to create and promote an AI cluster using IBM’s ‘watsonx’ platform in GIFT City. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and cooperation among financial institutions within Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City.

Financial institutions will have access to AI Sandbox, proof of concept support, AI literacy programs, and digital assistant solutions as part of this partnership.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IBM and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, aims to leverage IBM’s watsonx platform to encourage innovation among financial institutions in GIFT City. IBM’s watsonx is a business-oriented AI and data platform.

This collaboration marks a significant step in IBM’s ongoing partnership with the Gujarat government to accelerate the state’s digital transformation, making advanced AI solutions accessible to financial institutions in GIFT City.

IBM will provide software technologies and platforms via a cloud environment, allowing financial institutions to customize and refine large language AI models in a sandbox setting. IBM will also develop a digital assistant-based solution to aid financial institutions in integrating these customized AI models.

In alignment with IBM’s goal to skill 30 million people by 2030 and train 2 million in AI by 2026, the company will create an AI curriculum for schools and universities across Gujarat.