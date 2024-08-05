IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

MASL currently operates an industrial park in Chennai that covers over 270 acres of land. The park comprises necessary infrastructure such as internal roadways, storm drain systems, water supply, sewer systems, and electricity supply, all of which are leased to various enterprises.

In July’24, IEX achieved an electrical volume of 10,093 MU, a 29% increase over the previous year. Green electricity volume for the month totalled 1 billion units, representing a 259% increase year over year.

Renewable energy certificates (REC) increased 405% YoY to 3,150 MU. On July 31, 2024, the REC market hit an all-time low of ₹120 per certificate. These pricing enable obligated businesses (DISCOMS and Captive Power Producers) to achieve their Renewable Purchase Obligations, while voluntary customers can meet their sustainability goals.

According to government data published in July 2024, energy consumption of India reached 145.4 BUs, representing a 4% rise over the previous year.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), which includes contingency, daily, weekly, and monthly contracts for up to three months, traded 712 MU in July 2024.

IEX Green Market, which includes the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 989.6 MU volume in July 2024, up from 275.4 MU in July 2023, representing a 259% growth year on year.

At around 11.02 AM, Indian Energy Exchange was trading 2.07% lower at ₹191.27, against the previous close of ₹195.32 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹197.29, and ₹189, respectively.

