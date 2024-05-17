iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Oil acquires insolvent Mercaptor Petroleum

17 May 2024 , 03:03 PM

The largest oil marketing firm in India, Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), has successfully completed a ₹148 Crore acquisition of Mercator Petroleum, an oil and gas company. This is IOCL’s first acquisition made possible by the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC). According to news reports, the agreement was finalised on Tuesday when the business sent the funds to Bank of Baroda (BoB), the principal lender.

About 31% of the ₹482 Crore in total admitted dues have been recovered with the ₹148 Crore agreement. While operational creditors, such as personnel and vendors, are to receive ₹5.40 Crore against their total accepted claims of ₹73 Crore, secured creditors are to receive ₹135 Crore for their admitted claims of ₹291 Crore.

The purchase of Mercator by IOCL was allowed by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT in November of last year. However, due to government-related procedural delays, the agreement was not finalised within the allotted 60 days.

Mercator’s financial creditors, UTI Capital and Bank of Baroda (BoB), control approximately 40% and 60% of the debt, respectively. The proceeds will be allocated based on the debt holdings.

In the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat, Mercator possesses land-based oil and gas search blocks that it acquired in 2008. The estimated oil reserves in the block are 4.55 Crore barrels. Because the block is roughly 60 km from the massive petroleum refinery block at Koyali, it is a favourable acquisition for IOCL.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Indian oil
  • Mercator
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.