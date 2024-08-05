IndiGo Introduces Business Class

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, will offer ‘IndiGoStretch’ business class in mid-November for 12 destinations including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, according to CEO Pieter Elbers on Monday, signalling a transition from being the ‘no-frills airline’ to catering to a huge number of premium fliers.

According to the IndiGo CEO, who spoke at an event in Delhi commemorating the airline’s 18th anniversary, business class bookings will be available beginning 6 August. Furthermore, the airline intends to offer business class in all metro cities beginning with Delhi.

IndiGo declared a shift in business approach in May after reporting a profit of ₹8,172.50 crore in fiscal year 24.

According to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, “Starting tomorrow, passengers travelling between metro cities will have the option to book business class seats on IndiGo flights.”

IndiGo’s no-frills business, which entails squeezing more passengers into cramped cabins and charging extra for food, priority boarding, and seat allocation, has proven extremely successful. This technique has allowed the airline to capture 61% of India’s domestic market while remaining profitable, despite the obstacles that airlines encounter when hiking ticket rates.

It has announced intentions to develop a customer loyalty system called ‘IndiGo BluChip’.

In a June interview with The Economic Times, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers explained why the airline had switched from its successful single-class approach to a dual-class plan.

“We are expanding on IndiGo’s thriving domestic market, which served as its foundation. That figure will quadruple by the end of the decade, bringing in new fliers who currently go by train as well as those who fly 30 times each year. “IndiGo’s ambition is to be the carrier of choice for all those customers,” he stated.

Elbers stated that with increased income, Indians are justifiably expected a certain level of service and courtesy that is timely and reasonably priced.

By the end of the year, the budget airline expects to have approximately 35 Airbus A321s outfitted with premium cabins that will have four rows of seats, two on each side, as opposed to the existing configuration of three.

