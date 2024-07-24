Infosys invests €5M in UVC partners for AI and Deep Tech

Infosys, a leading information technology (IT) company, has committed €5 million for a minority stake in the German venture capital fund UVC Partners. This investment will be allocated over a period of approximately 5 years as capital calls are made.

The investment is part of the Infosys Innovation Fund’s strategy to collaborate with UVC Partners’ ecosystem and startups, aiming to co-create next-generation solutions. These solutions will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and Deep Tech to support clients in their business transformation efforts.

Infosys considers Germany a key market and views UVC Partners as a prominent early-stage venture capital firm. UVC Partners invests in disruptive startups within the German and European ecosystems, which aligns with Infosys’ strategy of incorporating AI and Deep Tech into its offerings.

Infosys has acquired a minority stake, not exceeding 20% of the fund size, in an all-cash transaction. This investment will be channeled through Infosys Germany GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.

UVC Partners’ investment areas include AI, software, deep tech, space tech, semiconductors, quantum technology, robotics, decarbonization, nuclear fusion, hydrogen, and mobility.

In the last one year, shares of Infosys has witnessed a 37% surge , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 18% surge.

UVC Partners has access to a network of industry professionals and talent through its exclusive partnership with UnternehmerTUM, a leading European technical university.

Infosys Limited, an Indian multinational IT company, offers business consulting, IT services, and outsourcing solutions. Founded in Pune and headquartered in Bangalore, Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT company by revenue, following Tata Consultancy Services.