Intellect Design’s Canada unit completes transfer of Central 1 digital banking operations

4 Mar 2025 , 02:06 PM

Intellect Design Arena Limited announced that its Canadian arm Intellect Design Arena Inc, Canada has completed the transfer of digital banking operations from Central 1 Credit Union. The transfer shall be effective from March 3, 2025, and includes Central 1’s Forge, MemberDirect, mobile applications, and public website.

Under the terms of agreement, over 140 digital banking engineers and service team members from Central 1 have collaborated with Intellect to ensure seamless operations and client support. Central 1 will continue providing technology and infrastructure related services during the said transformation phase. 

With this, Intellect has secured the position of one of the largest technology providers to the Canadian financial services industry. It has over 170 credit unions and banks as clients.

Central 1’s former clientele can now select from the curated commercial plans for Intellect’s digital banking platform ((eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform). This shall be available with Canada-ready out-of-the-box bundles for retail, SMB, and commercial clients.

The intellect platform is introduced as a multi-tenant SaaS offering and is integrated into a rich ecosystem of third-party providers, including banking hosts.

At around 12.15 PM, Intellect Design was trading 2.13% lower at ₹633.75, against the previous close of ₹647.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹654, and ₹631.60, respectively.

