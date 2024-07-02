iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IOLCP gets approval from China's pharmaceutical regulator for its cholesterol drug

2 Jul 2024 , 01:52 PM

On Monday (July 1), pharmaceutical major IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IOLCP) announced that its medication, fenofibrate, has been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

This regulatory approval allows IOL Chemicals to export its fenofibrate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the Chinese market.

Fenofibrate is a drug used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, which helps with cardiovascular health management.

IOLCP, founded in 1986, is one of India’s biggest generic pharmaceutical companies and a major player in the organic chemicals industry. IOLCP has a broad presence in a variety of therapeutic areas, including pain management, anti-diabetes, antihypertensive, and anticonvulsants.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a leading pharmaceutical (API) firm with a strong presence in the specialty chemicals market. It serves both domestic and export markets.

It is the world’s largest producer of Ibuprofen (pain reliever), accounting for 35% of the global market.

At around 1.49 PM, IOL Chemicals was trading 5.56% higher at ₹432.15, against the previous close of ₹409.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹448.90, and ₹429, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals News
  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stock
  • IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.