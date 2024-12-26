iifl-logo-icon 1
IRCTC App Crash Sparks Tatkal Ticket Fury

26 Dec 2024 , 12:04 PM

On Thursday morning, the website and app for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were unavailable. Many people on social media expressed dissatisfaction about their inability to purchase tickets.

There was an increase in reports, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors internet disruptions. IRCTC has not yet addressed the significant outage.

The ‘unable to perform action due to maintainance activity’ error message appeared when users opened the website or app.

One user tweeted in protest over the outage: “@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia The IRCTC website constantly fails around 10 a.m., and when you access it again, all Tatkal tickets are purchased, but only premium tickets with double pricing are available. This is a blatant scam by @IRCTCofficial @raghav_chadha. When will this fraud stop?

IRCTC is experiencing an outage for the second time this month. On December 9, the e-ticketing platform experienced a one-hour outage. Passengers attempting to purchase tatkal tickets—which can be done up to one day before to the train’s departure from the originating station—were incensed by today’s disruption. The times are: Reservations for AC sessions open at 10 a.m., while those for non-AC classes open at 11 a.m.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

