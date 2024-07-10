JSW MG Motor boosts EV charging with Shell tie-up

JSW MG Motor India said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Shell India to improve public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across the country. According to the cooperation, JSW MG Motor India customers will be able to use Shell’s extensive fuel station network across the country to charge their vehicles.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Shell India will install CCS 50kW and 60kW DC fast chargers at various sites across India, reinforcing the EV charging network and allowing EV users to travel long distances, JSW MG Motor said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Shell India demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainable mobility and will help accelerate EV adoption across the country,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

The extension of infrastructure will make EV fast-charging more comfortable and accessible, allowing EV users to plan hassle-free long-distance trips, he noted.

Sanjay Varkey, Director of Shell India Markets, stated that the cooperation intends to promote mass adoption of electric vehicles in the nation through digital integration and customer-centric activities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com