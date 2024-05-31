iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Steel launches zinc alloy quoted steel product, JSW Magsure

31 May 2024 , 02:55 PM

Ashwani K. Sharma, executive vice president of JSW Steel Coated Business, stated in an interview with ET that JSW Steel is attempting to gain 50% of the domestic market share in FY25 by producing and marketing a new zinc, magnesium, and aluminium alloy coated steel product called JSW Magsure.

The action is anticipated to increase demand from the local renewable energy sector and other related sectors while also assisting India in becoming self-sufficient in coated steel goods. The full 120,000 metric tonnes of demand in FY24 was supplied by imports.

As of July, the company had approximately 15,000 metric tonnes of fulfilled orders, including 5,000 metric tonnes provided to Adani Green Energy, out of an order book of 35,000–40,000 metric tonnes.

We anticipate that demand for this product will quadruple this fiscal year, thus our goal is to obtain a domestic order book of more than 120,000 metric tonnes. We have supplied 15,000 metric tonnes to significant solar customers in the first two months, including Adani Green Energy, Amplus Solar, Ayana Renewables, and Intech Solar, according to Sharma. “We aim to reach 70% market share in this category by FY26.”

According to a statement from Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive of JSW Steel, “JSW Magsure will help us capitalise on emerging opportunities in the Indian market while supporting the government’s 2030 renewable energy targets and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.”

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • JSW Steel
  • JSW Steel Coated Business
  • Renewables
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.