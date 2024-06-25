iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Steel USA to invest $110 million in Texas plant

25 Jun 2024 , 01:42 PM

JSW Steel announced on Tuesday, June 25, that its US-based subsidiary will invest $110 million to upgrade its steel plate facility in Baytown, Texas.

This proposal, announced at the 10th Select USA Investment Summit, hosted by the US Department of Commerce in National Harbour, Maryland, aims to include sustainable technology and cutting-edge equipment into the facility.

The modernization project will improve JSW Steel USA’s ability to produce high-quality monopile steel plates, which are crucial to supporting the US administration’s aim of expanding offshore wind energy, the firm stated in a stock exchange filing on June 25.

The United States plans to develop 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with sustainable energy. The refurbished factory will meet Buy America’s specifications, producing specialist steel products for hydrocarbon pipelines, offshore wind turbines, high-density pressure vessels, and other advanced applications.

These changes assist the company’s long-term ESG goals and help to decarbonise the US energy market, according to management.

JSW USA will use these investments to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities, insourcing the production of American-made steel slabs from its Mingo Junction, Ohio facility. This move will also help the local renewable energy market by expanding JSW USA’s service capability in the offshore wind sector.

The Baytown project adds to JSW USA’s previous USD 145 million investment at Mingo Junction to improve its “clean steel” manufacturing processes.

The new projects are planned to be completed and commissioned by fiscal year 2026.

At around 1.37 PM, JSW Steel was trading 0.51% lower at ₹930.55, against the previous close of ₹935.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹940, and ₹927.95, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Steel
  • JSW Steel news
  • JSW Steel Updates
  • JSW Steel USA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.