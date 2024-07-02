Kia India's June sales surge 10%

Kia India’s total wholesales increased by 10% year-on-year to 21,300 units in June. In June 2023, the automaker dispatched 19,391 units to dealers.

Kia India reported 126,137 unit sales in the first half of the year, reflecting a 6% growth compared to the same period last year.

Kia India’s Senior VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, stated that they observed healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 monthly units.

Brar attributed the strong sales position to Kia’s superior product offerings that consistently attracted customers. The automaker aims to maintain this positive trend for the rest of the year through network expansion.