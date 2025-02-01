iifl-logo-icon 1
Leather Footwear Stocks Soar on Budget Boost

1 Feb 2025 , 12:45 PM

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1, that the government intends to increase the promotion of high-quality long leather footwear, shares of footwear firms such as Campus Footwear and Bata India surged up to 16%.

Following a 6% increase, Campus Activewear’s shares hit an intraday high of Rs 289.30. Over the course of the day, Lehar Footwear’s share price increased 7.7% to Rs 279.

At its peak of Rs 598.55, Relaxo Footwears had an 8.87% rise. Bata India increased 2.8% at Rs 1331.35. Mirza International, meanwhile, saw a 16% increase, reaching a high of Rs 36.98 for the day.

With a target of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for exports, the industry hopes to reach a market size of Rs 4 lakh crore.

Firms like Bata India, Relaxo Footwear, and Liberty Shoes will profit from rising domestic demand as well as international market expansion, positioning India as a major producer of high-end leather footwear.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

  Bata India
  Budget
  Leather
  Relaxo
