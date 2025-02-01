Leather Footwear Stocks Soar on Budget Boost

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1, that the government intends to increase the promotion of high-quality long leather footwear, shares of footwear firms such as Campus Footwear and Bata India surged up to 16%.

Following a 6% increase, Campus Activewear’s shares hit an intraday high of Rs 289.30. Over the course of the day, Lehar Footwear’s share price increased 7.7% to Rs 279.

At its peak of Rs 598.55, Relaxo Footwears had an 8.87% rise. Bata India increased 2.8% at Rs 1331.35. Mirza International, meanwhile, saw a 16% increase, reaching a high of Rs 36.98 for the day.

With a target of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for exports, the industry hopes to reach a market size of Rs 4 lakh crore.

Firms like Bata India, Relaxo Footwear, and Liberty Shoes will profit from rising domestic demand as well as international market expansion, positioning India as a major producer of high-end leather footwear.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com