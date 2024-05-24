iifl-logo
Mankind, Dr. Reddy's et al. in race to buy JB Chemicals

24 May 2024 , 12:01 PM

According to news reports, Mankind Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Torrent Pharma are a few companies that have shown interest in purchasing JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR.

The hefty value turned off a few big private equity firms that were considering the purchase, they added, adding that the first round of offers is anticipated in a few weeks. The sale mandate is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

At the close of business on Thursday, TAU Investment, the investment arm of KKR, held 53.78% of JB Chemicals, valued at ₹14,020 Crore, based on the company’s market capitalization of ₹26,070 Crore. The original Mody family sold the stock to KKR for around ₹3,100 Crore, or ₹745 per share in July 2020.

In October 2020, Nikhil Chopra, a Cipla veteran, was appointed JB chief executive by KKR. With a novel goto-market strategy that included therapeutic diversification, increasing medical representatives’ efficiency, cost optimisation, growing huge brands even bigger, chronic therapies, and portfolio acquisitions, he set the Mumbai-based drugmaker on an accelerated growth path.

Mankind is a competitor for the $2 billion valuation of Mumbai-based biopharma company Bharat Serums & Vaccines from private equity Advent in addition to competing for JB Chemicals. It previously teamed up with private equity firm ChrysCapital to bid on the medical equipment manufacturer Healthium Medtech.

