L&T Board to consider fund raising plans on March 21

19 Mar 2025 , 12:07 PM

Larsen & Toubro Limited announced on Tuesday that its board of directors shall meet on March 21, 2025 for considering a fundraising proposal via debt issue.
The company informed the bourses that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 21, 2025 to get board approval for fund raising by way of debt issue.
Larsen & Toubro reported a net profit of ₹3,359 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a growth of 14% against previous corresponding quarter.
The infrastructure business posted a consolidated revenue of ₹64,668 Crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company registered a growth of 17% on the back of a robust order book and increase in execution momentum across its Projects and Manufacturing business (P&M).
The company’s international revenue during the quarter was reported at ₹32,764 Crore. It constituted about 51% of total revenues, highlighting improved execution in the international P&M portfolio.
At around 12.00 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 1.18% higher at ₹3,309.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,270.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,310.40, and ₹3,268.50, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

