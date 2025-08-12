iifl-logo

L&T secures ₹15,000 Crore order from Adani Power

12 Aug 2025 , 12:55 PM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) bagged an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power. The contract received by the company is for the development of eight thermal power units of 800 MW each. These contracts total 6,400 MW of generation capacity, informed the company on Monday. 

L&T classifies ultra-mega orders as those worth over ₹15,000 Crore.

The company’s energy unit L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS). The energy business is a specialised unit for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

The contract scope underlines the complete design, manufacturing, engineering, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator packages. In addition to auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical, and control and instrumentation systems.

Larsen & Toubro posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,617 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was 30% higher on a year-on-year basis against ₹2,786 Crore. The business said that revenue from operations registered a 15.50% y-o-y growth to ₹63,679 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted revenue of ₹55,120 Crore.

At around 12.48 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.99% higher at ₹3,704.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,668.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,727.90, and ₹3,673.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

