L&T shares rise on partnership with GA-ASI to build military drones in India

31 Oct 2025 , 12:10 PM

In the early session, shares of L&T rose nearly 1% on October 31. This comes after the company announced a strategic partnership with US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI). The company will manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) in India for the Indian Armed Forces.

Under this collaboration, L&T will be the prime bidder for the Ministry of Defence’s upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme. Meanwhile, GA-ASI will act as the technology partner. This tie-up will enable the local production of GA-ASI’s MQ-series RPAS, which are combat-proven and widely used across the world for surveillance and strike missions.

SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T, said the partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. “This collaboration gives India a unique opportunity to produce advanced unmanned systems domestically,” he added.

Vivek Lall, CEO, General Atomics Global Corporation, also noted that the advanced drone technology of the company and L&T’s strong manufacturing expertise will help deliver cutting-edge RPAS solutions. “ It will enhance the operational readiness of India’s Armed Forces and support a self-reliant defence ecosystem”, he said.

At 10:10 am, L&T shares were trading 0.8% higher at ₹4,020.1 apiece. The stock has gained around 10% in the past month and over 20% in the last six months.

 

  • GA-ASI
  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc
  • L&T
  • Medium Altitude Long Endurance
  • Ministry of Defence
L&T shares rise on partnership with GA-ASI to build military drones in India

