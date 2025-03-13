iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T shares soar on securing ₹5,000 Crore order in Saudi Arabia

13 Mar 2025 , 03:36 PM

Larsen & Toubro registered gains on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the company’s effluent treatment business JV bagged a ‘large’ order for building a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro announced that the said orders classifies ₹2,500 Crore to ₹5,000 Crore range as ‘large’. 

The L&T joint venture with Lantania Spain has inked the contract with ACWA Power. It is a major developer in the Middle East for building the Ras Mohaisen Desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The plant shall have a capacity of 300,000 cubic metres per day. The scope of said project includes procurement, design, construction, commissioning, and testing of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant.

It consists of intake and outfall facilities, pumping stations, process units, 600,000 cubic metre potable water storage facility. It also includes electrical special facilities and associated works along with automation and instrumentation systems. As per the company, a solar PV plant is also a part of the project scope. The plant will aid drinking water for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions and shall benefit a population of one million.

In the recent past, this is the second desalination order received by the company in Saudi Arabia.

At around 2.36 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.26% lower at ₹3,185.25 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,193.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,233.15, and ₹3,183.15, respectively.

