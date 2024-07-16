iifl-logo

Lupin sells US women’s health business for $84 million

16 Jul 2024 , 11:15 AM

Lupin Ltd said on Monday (15 July) that it has sold its US commercial women’s health specialty business to Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a US biopharmaceutical company that focuses solely on women’s health.

Lupin’s US commercial women’s health specialty business mainly focuses on selling SOLOSEC (secnidazole) 2g oral granules. This FDA-approved single-dose antibiotic drug offers a full treatment regimen for bacterial vaginosis (BV) and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health illnesses.

According to the terms of the agreement, Lupin may receive up to $84 million in total payment based on future dependent milestones.

Lupin’s President of Global Corporate Development, Dr Fabrice Egros, stated, We are very pleased to divest our US commercial women’s health specialty business, including SOLOSEC, to Evofem. This disposal is another step towards aligning our US specialist company with our strategy plan to grow our specialty business in therapeutic areas with synergistic building blocks. These include respiratory and neurological disorders.

SOLOSEC is a commercially viable, single-dose oral antibiotic that treats two common sexual health infections.

We can now fully use our commercial infrastructure, capitalise on our strong physician contacts, and relaunch an asset with significant growth potential’, stated Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem.

Lupin began operations as a vitamin manufacturer before expanding into the production of tuberculosis medications. The decision was based on DBG’s aim to decrease the burden of one of India’s most prevalent and debilitating diseases, despite the government’s severe pricing limitations on anti-TB medications.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

