iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ May disbursements jump 7%

4 Jun 2024 , 12:39 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported a 7% year-on-year rise in disbursements to ₹4,430 Crore in May 2024.

The company recorded a high collection efficiency (CE) of 96% for the month. Furthermore, the combined value of Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets remained below 10%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services boasts a liquidity position of about ₹7,510 Crore on its balance sheet. Furthermore, the firm’s business assets increased by 23% year on year, reaching ₹1.05 Lakh Crore.

In the March quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services recorded a net profit of ₹619 Crore, a 9.5% decrease from the previous year’s ₹684 Crore. The company’s net interest income for the quarter was ₹3,706.10 Crore, up by 21% year on year. Loan growth was high, with total assets increasing 24% year on year to ₹1.02 Lakh Crore.

Quarterly disbursements increased by 11% to ₹15,292 Crore. In April, the company disbursed around ₹3,930 Crore, a 4% increase from the previous year. Its collecting efficiency was 89%, compared to 92% the previous year.

At around 10.45 AM, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was trading 1.94% lower at ₹268, against the previous close of ₹273.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹275.05, and ₹263.45, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Disbursements
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services May
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services News
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.