Mahindra & Mahindra informed the bourses that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Mahindra Advanced Technologies Limited (MATL) with a subscription of ₹5 Crore.

The company incorporated the subsidiary on April 7, 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra after the company’s board approved the incorporation on February 7, 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra has subscribed to 50 Lakh equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each at par in the newly established entity. Thus, MATL becomes a 100% owned subsidiary of the company. MATL’s scope of work is within the manufacturing and allied services sector and shall focus on security-related technologies.

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, MATL will be engaged in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, trading, maintenance, and servicing of all types of security solutions.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s net profit during the third quarter ended December 2024 registered a growth of 21% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,964 Crore as compared to ₹2,454 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 19.60% year-on-year to ₹30,538 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024.

M&M has inaugurated its all-new Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai. The state-of-the-art creative facility marks a crucial step in Mahindra’s design capabilities. This will double the size of its earlier studio and reinforce the company’s focus on design excellence as a major element of product development.

