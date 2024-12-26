Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

Mankind Pharma, a domestic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has partnered with Innovent Biologics to sell and license sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, solely in the Indian market.

According to a statement from the company, “this strategic collaboration aims to address the critical challenges in cancer treatment and improve patient access to innovative therapeutic options in the region.”

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.

Co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly, sintilimab is a premium PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody that is sold in China under the brand name TYVYT (sintilimab injection). By reactivating T-cells through the inhibition of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, it improves the body’s innate capacity to identify and destroy cancer cells.

With eight approved indications in China, the medication has shown exceptional efficacy and excellent safety across a number of important cancer types, including Hodgkin’s lymphoma, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Since its introduction in 2018, TYVYT (sintilimab injection), one of the best immunotherapy options, has helped millions of cancer patients. According to the business, this adaptable immunotherapy has the potential to significantly improve the lives of cancer patients in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com