iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mankind Pharma, Innovent Join Forces for Cancer Care

26 Dec 2024 , 12:46 PM

Mankind Pharma, a domestic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has partnered with Innovent Biologics to sell and license sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, solely in the Indian market.

According to a statement from the company, “this strategic collaboration aims to address the critical challenges in cancer treatment and improve patient access to innovative therapeutic options in the region.”

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, cancer is expected to cause 29.8 million DALYs by 2025, making it a serious health issue in India.

Co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly, sintilimab is a premium PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody that is sold in China under the brand name TYVYT (sintilimab injection). By reactivating T-cells through the inhibition of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, it improves the body’s innate capacity to identify and destroy cancer cells.

With eight approved indications in China, the medication has shown exceptional efficacy and excellent safety across a number of important cancer types, including Hodgkin’s lymphoma, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Since its introduction in 2018, TYVYT (sintilimab injection), one of the best immunotherapy options, has helped millions of cancer patients. According to the business, this adaptable immunotherapy has the potential to significantly improve the lives of cancer patients in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Cancer
  • Innovent
  • Mankind Pharma
  • Pharma
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.