Maruti Suzuki gets ₹2,966 Crore draft tax assessment order

26 Mar 2025 , 09:18 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited informed that it has received a Draft Assessment Order from the Income Tax Authority for FY 2021-22. The order proposed additions and disallowances aggregating to ₹2,966 Crore to the company’s reported income.

The company stated that it will file objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) for contesting the proposed additions. The automaker also confirmed that the order will not have any major impact on its financial, operational, or other business activities. The company received the said assessment order on March 24, 2025.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the company’s net profit witnessed a growth of 13% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,525 Crore against the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹38,492 Crore, as compared to the same quarter in previous year. It registered a growth of 16% year-on-year.

The company’s EBITDA grew by 14% to ₹4,470 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. The company’s EBITDA margin came in at 11.60% against 11.70% against the previous year.

However, company’s realisations for the quarter slipped 1% on a sequential basis, but registered a growth of 2% on a year-on-year basis. 

