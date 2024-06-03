Maruti Suzuki Sales Dip 2% in May

Maruti Suzuki India revealed on Saturday that its overall wholesale sales in May 2024 dropped by 2% year over year to 1,74,551 units. In the same month previous year, the business sent 1,78,083 cars to its dealers, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

Additionally, it stated that total domestic passenger vehicle sales increased slightly to 1,44,002 units last month from 1,43,708 units in the same period last year.

Sales of Alto and S-Presso automobiles, which are part of the small segment, fell from 12,236 units in May 2023 to 9,902 units. The number of compact cars sold decreased to 68,206 from 71,419 in the same month last year. These automobiles included the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR.

Sales of utility cars, such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6, were 54,204 last month compared to 46,243 the previous month.

Van sales decreased to 10,960 units in May 2024 from 12,818 units in the same month the previous year, while light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales decreased to 2,692 units from 2,888 units in May 2023.

According to MSI, its exports decreased to 17,367 units last month from 26,477 units during the same time last year.

