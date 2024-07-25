Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

The Australian pharmaceutical company Mayne Pharma announced on Thursday that it has launched a case in a U.S. court alleging patent infringement against Sun Pharma, an Indian company.
IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause. Mayne Pharma sued its rival alleging that the competitor had violated all 20 Orange Book-listed patents. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for New Jersey.
Patents approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and considered safe for use are recorded in the Orange Book.
The Australian pharmaceutical company said that it was prompted to initiate the action by notice that Sun Pharma had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to the FDA in an attempt to obtain permission to sell a generic version of IMVEXXY.
