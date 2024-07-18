Mazagon, Garden Reach Front-runners for ₹70,000 Crore Warship Deal

The defence ministry plans to approve a ₹70,000 crore order for new warships for the Indian Navy. The stealth frigates will be the most advanced ships produced in India, and they will be a successor to the Nilgiri class, which is now under development.

According to reports, state-run yards Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are leading bidders for the Project 17B deal. The two yards are currently building frigates for Project 17A (Nilgiri class). MDL is building four of the frigates, and GRSE is fulfilling an order for three.

While more information will be released once the military ministry has approved the project, it is possible that it may be shared between the two yards, as was the case with Project 17A. A split order shortens the Navy’s delivery schedules.

The modern frigates will feature a significant indigenous component, including a locally produced fire control system, Brahmos cruise missiles, anti-submarine armaments, and electronic warfare equipment. The order will benefit dozens of sub-suppliers and vendors, who will receive a significant portion of the workload.

MDL, one of India’s most advanced shipyards, already has a larger order book, which might be boosted even further with the deal. The Mumbai-based yard is currently constructing the Kalvari class submarines and Project 17A class frigates, and has just finished construction of Project 15B class destroyers.

The yard plans to execute a contract for three additional Kalvari class submarines at around ₹35,000 crore this fiscal year. These new submarines will be larger and more advanced than the yard’s previous six Kalvari class vessels.

GRSE is currently developing next-generation offshore patrol vessels and anti-submarine warfare corvettes. The Kolkata-based yard has also enjoyed recent success landing export orders, with several more on the way.

