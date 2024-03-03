MG Motor India's February sales increased by 8%

In comparison to the same month last year, MG Motor India revealed on Friday that its retail sales in February increased by 8% to 4,532 units. As of February 2023, the carmaker had sold 4,193 vehicles. As of February 2023, the carmaker had sold 4,193 vehicles.

According to a statement from the automaker, electric vehicles will continue to account for a sizeable portion of the company’s total vehicle sales, making up about 33% of all units sold in February 2024.

It further stated that the corporation is preparing to deal on any potential logistics problems brought on by disruptions in international shipping as a result of various events abroad.

