MG Motor India's February sales increased by 8%

In comparison to the same month last year, MG Motor India revealed on Friday that its retail sales in February increased by 8% to 4,532 units. As of February 2023, the carmaker had sold 4,193 vehicles. As of February 2023, the carmaker had sold 4,193 vehicles.
According to a statement from the automaker, electric vehicles will continue to account for a sizeable portion of the company’s total vehicle sales, making up about 33% of all units sold in February 2024.
It further stated that the corporation is preparing to deal on any potential logistics problems brought on by disruptions in international shipping as a result of various events abroad.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.