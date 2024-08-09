NBCC Bags ₹15,000-Crore Order, Shares Surge

NBCC (India) Limited has secured an order worth approximately ₹15,000 crore from the Srinagar Development Authority, according to an exchange release. The project entails the development of a 406-acre satellite township at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah, Bemina in Srinagar.

Following the announcement, shares of the state-owned company surged nearly 9%, trading at ₹184.18 on the National Stock Exchange at 1210 IST. The shares have gained 127% so far in 2024, driven by a robust order book.

NBCC is scheduled to announce its first quarter results for 2024-25 on August 13.