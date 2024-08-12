iifl-logo
NBCC bags two construction orders worth ~₹720 Crore

12 Aug 2024 , 01:00 PM

On Monday, August 12, NBCC (India) Ltd. announced two orders totalling approximately ₹720 Crore.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has placed a 9.97 Crore order to construct a new building at Anand Nagar Colony in Hyderabad, replacing the present one. 

The Jhansi Development Authority has issued a ₹710 Crore order for the sustainable development of two land parcels in Jhansi.

On Friday, August 9, the business announced a ₹15,000 Crore order from the Srinagar Development Authority. The order size is roughly half of NBCC’s market capitalisation of ₹33,000 Crore. The order was for the establishment of a satellite township spanning 406 acres at Rakh-e-Gund Akshah in Bemina, Srinagar.

In June, the state-run construction company secured a ₹70 Crore order from Grid Controller of India Ltd. The scope of work included planning, designing, and carrying out interior works including furniture, fit-outs, cabling, and other infrastructure at Grand Rue for the construction of GRID-INDIA in New Delhi.

Previously, the company received orders worth ₹491.45 Crore from CGHS, Odisha State Cooperative Bank, Navodaya Vidyalaya, Union Bank of India, and the Ministry of External Affairs, among other clients.

At around 12.07 PM, NBCC was trading 0.70% lower at ₹183.50, against the previous close of ₹184.79 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹188.65, and ₹181.57, respectively.

