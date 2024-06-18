NBCC India gets new order of Rs 70 crore

Shares of public sector company NBCC (India) Ltd rose by roughly 0.75% to ₹160.67 after receiving a normal course of business order worth ₹70 Crore.
According to the exchange filing, Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) recently awarded NBCC (India) Limited a contract worth ₹70 Crore for the planning, design, and execution of interior works including furniture, fit-out works, cabling, and other infrastructure work at “Grand Rue”- Ayur Vigyan Nagar, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi for the establishment of GRID-INDIA.
