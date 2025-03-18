iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC secures ₹44.62 Crore order from MGIRI, Wardha

18 Mar 2025 , 12:59 PM

NBCC India announced that it has secured a project management consultancy (PMC) contract worth ₹44.62 Crore. The Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) in Wardha has awarded the said contract.

Following this development, the company’s counter surged as much as 2%.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the scope of work includes managing the construction and development of infrastructure at MGIRI. The order also includes overseeing the hostel and a VIP guest house under the EPC mode. 

This contract establishes NBCC’s position in the project management sector as part of its continued business operations.

In the third quarter ended December 2024, NBCC India announced a 25.1% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹138.50 Crore against ₹110.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The state-owned Navratna infrastructure business also witnessed a robust 16.60% surge in its Q3 revenue from operations to ₹2,827 Crore against ₹2,423.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 11.35 AM, NBCC India was trading 1.71% higher at ₹79.25, against the previous close of ₹77.92 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹79.88, and ₹78.65, respectively.

