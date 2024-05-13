iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Interim Resolution Professional to oversee ATS Group's Knightsbridge project

13 May 2024 , 10:57 AM

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed that an interim resolution professional (IRP) should oversee ATS Group’s Knightsbridge project. The appeal tribunal’s ruling comes after ASK Property Fund, the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group’s real estate private equity division, sued ATS at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on grounds of ₹285 Crore in default.

All parties involved were told by NCLAT to file a reply within three weeks, and the IRP was advised to confine its actions to the construction process alone.

Following the admission of another ATS project, situated in Sector 150, Noida, in the insolvency court in November 2023, this represents the second time that ASK Property Fund has taken legal action against the real estate company at the NCLT.

“Under the direction of the IRP and other fund signatories, the RERA accounts designated for the project’s construction may be utilized for construction. In its ruling, NCLAT stated that financial creditors must cooperate in order to provide cash for development.

NCLT had previously designated an IRP for the project, which prompted ATS to get in touch with NCLAT. ATS and JM Financial contested the NCLT’s Section 7 order during the NCLAT hearing.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • ASK Property Fund
  • ATS Knightsbridge
  • NCLAT
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.