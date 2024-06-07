NCLT approves Air India, Vistara merger

The merger of Air India & final has been approved by National Court Law Tribunal (NCLT).

After the merger, Air India Group will be the biggest international airline in India, serving more international routes than any other airline and linking five of the seven continents.

Both airlines will be able to begin merging their fleet deployments, human resources, and networks with the approval of NCLT.

In September 2023, the merger was already approved by the Competition Commission of India.

Air India and Vistara have also begun the process of integrating their non-flying staff.

Already, sixty Vistara staff have been transferred to Air India. Approximately 120 pilots from both airlines have been moved between them.

However, Vistara staff members are nonetheless uneasy about the merger because they don’t know exactly what their future roles will entail.

An employee told ET, “We have been informed that the process of integrating current Vistara employees into the new structure is being done on the basis of merit and competency, and that it will be transparent.”

