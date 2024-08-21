Neville Tata Takes Over Star Bazaar

According to the Economic Times, Neville Tata has taken over as CEO of Star Bazaar, Trent Ltd.’s hypermarket division, a significant Tata Group retail business.

Trent Ltd. has designated the hypermarket segment as a primary growth target, under the direction of Chief Executive P Venkatesalu. 66 Star Bazaar outlets are run by Trent Hypermarket, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata and British retailer Tesco, in India.

Neville, a 32-year-old former student at Bayes Business School, is the half-brother of Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, and the son of Noel Tata, chairman of Trent Ltd. According to news reports, Neville might receive intensive mentoring from his father as he assumes this leadership position, with the possibility of holding executive director or CEO roles in the hypermarket business in the future.

After joining Trent Ltd in 2016, Neville oversaw packaged food and beverages for a while before taking on the management of Zudio, one of the top garment brands in India. Neville was a non-executive director on the Trent Hypermarket board, however he resigned to become a more involved member of the team.

Leah and Maya, his sisters, work for Tata Group enterprises as well. Leah, 39, is in charge of Indian Hotels’ Gateway brand, while Maya, 36, works at Tata Digital, where she specializes in technology and analytics.

