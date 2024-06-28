NHPC, ENGIE sign Power Purchase Agreements with GUVNL

On Friday, state-owned NHPC and energy solutions provider ENGIE announced the signing of PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for two 200-MW solar projects. According to a statement, NHPC has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL for a 200 MW solar project within Gujarat State Electricity Corporation’s renewable energy park in Khavda.

“The project is anticipated to cost ₹846.66 Crore. The project is planned to be completed in 15 months from the date of PPA execution,” it stated.

This will be ENGIE’s fourth solar project in Gujarat, according to a release.

“ENGIE signs PPA for 200-MW solar PV project. GUVNL’s bidding process concluded on February 2, 2024, with ENGIE securing 200 MW at a competitive tariff of ₹2.62 per unit,” it stated.

