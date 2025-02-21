iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC Green Energy enters deal with Bharat Light and Power

21 Feb 2025 , 11:06 AM

NTPC Green Energy gained as much as 2.20% to an intraday high of ₹108.40 as the company announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power (BLP). Both the companies are collaborating on green energy initiatives and support India’s carbon neutrality objectives.
The agreement was entered into on February 19, 2025. It is directed to explore joint opportunities in the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives from NTPC Green Energy Limited, and related companies.
The MoU also covers the sale of captured or biogenic carbon from NTPC Green Energy’s operations to third parties.
As part of the agreement, NTPC Green Energy will establish the required infrastructure for working on green hydrogen projects. This shall include renewable energy (RE) installations and ensuring regular operations under the Build-own-Operate (B-O-O) model, in line with the company’s Net Zero commitment.
The company informed the bourses that opportunities for selling captured or biogenic carbon from NTPC Green Energy Limited shall also fall under scope.
The MoU was entered in the presence of senior officials from both the firms at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi.
At around 11.01 AM, NTPC Green Energy was trading 0.93% higher at ₹106.97, against the previous close of ₹105.98 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹108.40 and ₹105.55, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • NTPC Green Energy
  • NTPC Green Energy Deal
  • NTPC Green Energy News
  • NTPC Green Energy Share Price
  • NTPC Green Energy Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on February 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|01:32 PM
Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Tata Power partners with Amazon Web Services; stock in focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:15 PM
CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

CIE Automotive India’s Q4 Profit Rises 9.5% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|12:07 PM
Ashok Leyland Wins ₹297.85 Crore TNSTC Bus Order

Ashok Leyland Wins ₹297.85 Crore TNSTC Bus Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|11:32 AM
ITI trades in 5% upper circuit on ₹200 Crore AMRCD order

ITI trades in 5% upper circuit on ₹200 Crore AMRCD order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Feb 2025|11:23 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.