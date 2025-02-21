NTPC Green Energy enters deal with Bharat Light and Power

NTPC Green Energy gained as much as 2.20% to an intraday high of ₹108.40 as the company announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power (BLP). Both the companies are collaborating on green energy initiatives and support India’s carbon neutrality objectives.

The agreement was entered into on February 19, 2025. It is directed to explore joint opportunities in the off-take of green hydrogen and its derivatives from NTPC Green Energy Limited, and related companies.

The MoU also covers the sale of captured or biogenic carbon from NTPC Green Energy’s operations to third parties.

As part of the agreement, NTPC Green Energy will establish the required infrastructure for working on green hydrogen projects. This shall include renewable energy (RE) installations and ensuring regular operations under the Build-own-Operate (B-O-O) model, in line with the company’s Net Zero commitment.

The company informed the bourses that opportunities for selling captured or biogenic carbon from NTPC Green Energy Limited shall also fall under scope.

The MoU was entered in the presence of senior officials from both the firms at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi.

At around 11.01 AM, NTPC Green Energy was trading 0.93% higher at ₹106.97, against the previous close of ₹105.98 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹108.40 and ₹105.55, respectively.

