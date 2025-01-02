iifl-logo-icon 1
NTPC Power Production Surges 4% in FY25

2 Jan 2025 , 10:36 AM

From April to December, NTPC Ltd. generated 326 billion units of electricity, a 3.8% increase from the previous year. By the end of the reporting quarter, the coal-fired power generator’s stations had a cumulative plant load factor of 76.2%.

The installed capacity of the NTPC Group was 76,598 MW at the end of December, with 2,724 MW added throughout the course of the year.

Furthermore, the business announced on Wednesday that 29.5 GW of capacity, including 9.6 GW of renewable power, is now being built. By 2032, the corporation wants to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity.

30.88 million tonnes of coal were produced by NTPC’s mining division, up 23% year over year, while 30.55 million tonnes were sent to NTPC’s power plants, up almost 19% from the previous fiscal year.

18.95 million tonnes were produced by captive and other mines, a 29.61% increase over the 14.62 MT produced during the same period last year.

In addition, the total amount of coal produced in December was 97.94 million tonnes, which was 5.33% more than the 92.98 million tonnes produced in the same month the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • India
  • NTPC
  • Power
