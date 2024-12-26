iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ola Electric Mobility Stock Up 6% on Outlet Expansion

26 Dec 2024 , 12:26 PM

After reporting that it has launched over 3,200 new stores that were co-located with service centers, Ola Electric’s shares surged 6% to reach the day’s high of Rs 99.9 on Thursday. This is India’s largest EV expansion to date.

Over the past month, Ola Electric’s stock has increased by almost 30%, but over the prior three months, it has decreased by 8%.

With 4,000 stores nationally, the largest pure-play EV company in India claims to have expanded its reach beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities to nearly every town and tehsil in the country.

“With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase & ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign,” Bhavish Aggarwal, MD of Ola Electric, stated.

Ola Electric has introduced alluring deals with advantages up to Rs 25,000 on the S1 portfolio to commemorate the network’s enormous expansion.

Customers can also take advantage of extra perks up to Rs 18,000, such as Rs 5,000 on certain credit card EMIs and Rs 6,000 on MoveOS benefits.

The Ola Gig, Gig+, S1 Z, and S1 Z+ are among the latest scooters that Ola Electric has introduced; they start at Rs 39,999.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • markets
  • NSE
  • Ola Electric Mobility
  • Outlets
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.