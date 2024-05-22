iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ONGC facing payment hurdles in its Russian asset

22 May 2024 , 09:31 AM

Banking constraints have prevented Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) from paying its portion of the Sakhalin-1 field abandonment fund in Russia. This has impeded the company’s efforts to reclaim a 20% stake in the oilfield.

Its dividend from another Russian field (Vankor) cannot be repatriated. According to ONGC’s earnings statement, the business received dividends from Vankor for the first half of 2023, and as of right now, rouble 16.08 billion, or around ₹1,451 Crore, is deposited in Commercial Indo Bank in Moscow. “As such, the amount is available for use by the group only in the country and currency of receipt,” stated the statement.

The state company’s subsidiary, ONGC Videsh, purchased a 20% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project in 2001. The field’s operator, ENL, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, announced a state of emergency in April 2022, and production there almost came to an end in September. The Russian government gave Sakhalin-1 LLC, a new company, full rights and responsibilities in the field in October 2022. Additionally, it gave ONGC a 20% stake in the new company, contingent on the Indian company transferring its payment to the project’s current abandonment fund.

In order to prevent further harm to the environment, the project is completed and wells are securely sealed off using the abandonment fund.

“Due to restrictions on Russian banks, ONGC Videsh is in discussion with government of Russian Federation and Sakhalin1 LLC for identifying likely alternatives to transfer the abandonment fund for fulfilling the condition precedent,” stated ONGC. “As on 31st March 2024, an amount of $630.64 million (₹5,257 Crore), which is the amount after deduction of TDS on interest earned, is held by the ONGC Videsh on behalf of Sakhalin-1 LLC, in a special purpose bank account opened with permission from the Reserve Bank of India.”

As per the company’s statement, “Limited information regarding field operations, production summary, wells summary, drilling, and crude transportation operations has been received from the project till 31 March 2024,” ONGC Videsh has not received the financial statements for Sakhalin-1 for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • India
  • ONGC
  • Russia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.