OTC Drug Regulation on the Table

17 Dec 2024 , 10:34 AM

To resolve concerns about over-the-counter (OTC) medications, government representatives, international pharmaceutical corporations, and pharma lobby groups will convene on Tuesday.

Medications that are offered directly to consumers without a prescription are known as over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Pain, colds and coughs, diarrhea, constipation, acne, and other ailments are all treated with over-the-counter medications. Certain over-the-counter medications contain active components that can be abused at dosages higher than advised.

In 2023, American consumers spent nearly $43 billion on over-the-counter medications, according to Euromonitor International. By doing this, customers gained the ability to treat a variety of common ailments on their own.

“When OTC medications are used appropriately, they increase accessibility and cost for the treatment and prevention of common ailments. OTC medications have many advantages, but they also come with a number of drawbacks. Therefore, the brainstorming session between government officials, pharmaceutical lobby organizations, and the sector is crucial,” a senior insider stated to ET.

According to news reports, the drug regulator established an expert group earlier this year to assess medications that could be made over-the-counter (OTC) after pharmaceutical companies requested that their products be made so.

