OYO Parent PRISM Launches ‘CheckIn’ App for Premium Hotels and Holiday Homes

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, on Friday announced the launch of CheckIn, a dedicated app for its premium and luxury properties worldwide. The platform will showcase SUNDAY Hotels, Clubhouse, and Palette, alongside European holiday homes such as CheckMyGuest, Dancenter, and Belvilla, among others. The move is aimed at consolidating PRISM’s upscale offerings under a single digital platform.
The company clarified that while CheckIn will cater to the premium and luxury travel segment, the OYO app will continue to serve as the go-to choice for budget-conscious travellers.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of PRISM, said the new app offers two key advantages: an assurance of quality and service standards across properties and the convenience of accessing premium options without switching between multiple platforms.
The launch underscores PRISM’s push to strengthen its position in the high-value hospitality market, even as OYO continues to dominate the affordable travel segment.
